Hull City owner reveals announcement of exciting 21-year-old is imminent

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has officially announced that the Tigers have secured a loan deal for Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho for the rest of the season.

Carvalho, 21, returned to Liverpool recently after an unproductive stint with RB Leipzig, where he played 15 games without recording any goals or assists during the first half of the 2023-24 season.

Despite Mohamed Salah participating in the Africa Cup of Nations and Ben Doak sidelined with a knee injury, Carvalho finds himself positioned below Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota in the attacking hierarchy at Anfield.

Due to this development, Liverpool have actively pursued another loan arrangement for the former Fulham player in the latter part of the season. There have been indications that he might be returning to Craven Cottage for the next six months.

Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United have all indicated their interest, but recent reports on Monday suggested that Hull City are nearing the acquisition of Carvalho. The Portuguese attacker has reportedly engaged in discussions with Hull’s head coach, Liam Rosenior.

Hull City currently have Tyler Morton, another Liverpool-owned player, in their squad. Morton is believed to have played a significant role in persuading Carvalho to join him at the MKM Stadium. Acun Ilicali confirmed to Sky Sports News that an official announcement is on the horizon.

“We agreed all terms with him. I’m very happy to say he’s going to wear the Hull shirt. It’s almost done. The announcement has to be done, that’s all. The club will do it.”

This could be a brilliant move for all parties; Hull City get an excellent player to help their promotion bid, while Carvalho gets the chance to thrive in an attacking young team that’s striving to gain promotion.