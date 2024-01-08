West Ham are reportedly considering a move to sign a promising winger from the Championship, seen as the potential successor to Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham have delved into the Championship market in recent years, aiming to unearth untapped potential with varying degrees of success. While players like Said Benrahma may not have reached anticipated heights, Jarrod Bowen stands out as arguably David Moyes’ most crucial player from such acquisitions.

The Hammers are exploring options to strengthen their attack in January, and despite links with foreign players, they are considering a move for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, as reported by The Mirror.

The 23-year-old winger has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in the league. While sharing similarities with Jarrod Bowen in terms of ball control, a burst of energy and finishing, Clarke might not be a good comparison to Bowen in terms of physically.

If Jack Clarke makes a move to West Ham, it’s crucial to afford him the time to adapt. With immense potential to become a top Premier League player, his success will depend on how well Moyes can bring out the best in him. While the asking price from Sunderland is uncertain, the potential investment could be deemed worthwhile considering the player’s talent and upside.