Rasmus Hojlund faced criticism from ITV pundits, including Ian Wright, Roy Keane, and Ally McCoist, for his first-half misses during Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic.

Despite Man United leading 1-0 at half-time, Hojlund was involved in several missed chances, with pundits expressing the opinion that the Danish striker could have done more to convert those opportunities.

Ian Wright specifically highlighted a close-range header that went over the bar as a missed opportunity during the first half, expressing his thoughts on the chance during the break stating he was unlucky.

On the flip side, Roy Keane berated the Man United striker.

“You’re too kind, you’re too kind, I’d be fuming with him! Tonight, they [Man United] brought their habits from the Premier League in terms of missing chances, not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight.

“With the striker, he’s missing his chances, so we can say unlucky, oh dear. Create opportunities, put them in the back of the net, stop messing about!”

Hojlund may still be a young forward learning his trade, but if a football club splashes out £72 million on you, you have to finish the simple chances. But the Dane isn’t doing that. In the Premier League he has missed nine big chances, scoring just once so far, he also missed two big chances against Wigan in the FA Cup.