Roy Keane frustrated with Manchester United player that “tries flicks at the wrong time”

Roy Keane has expressed that Marcus Rashford has developed ‘bad habits’ in his playing style at Manchester United.

This observation came after United’s 2-0 win over Wigan in the FA Cup, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes securing their place in the fourth round. The next opponent for Manchester United will be either Newport County from League Two or Eastleigh from the National League.

In the FA Cup game against Wigan, Marcus Rashford started and played a key role by assisting Diogo Dalot’s opening goal. Rashford had four shots on goal before being substituted in injury time, with youngster Omari Forson taking his place.

Rashford has faced challenges this season, scoring only three goals in all competitions for Manchester United. Roy Keane, speaking on ITV after the win over Wigan, outlined his perspective on where things may have gone wrong for the 26-year-old during this campaign.

The Red Devils legend explained: “I just wanted a bit more [today]. I have high expectations of Rashford – I always want a bit more. He’s played a game here, getting shots away.

“He’s got I think one or two bad habits, where he’s stopping the ball and trying the flicks at the wrong time. I don’t think he runs in behind enough.”

Last season Rashford was unplayable at times during Erik ten Hag’s debut season with the club. The England international scored 17 goals in the league last term, adding a further six goals in the Europa League and six in the EFL Cup, but that form has evidently left him this campaign.