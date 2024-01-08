Leeds United defender Robin Koch is expected to join Eintracht Frankfurt permanently.

The 27-year-old German defender has played his last game for the English club and he is expected to sign a contract with Frankfurt until the summer of 2027. His contract with the English club ends in the summer of 2024 and the German outfit are looking to take advantage of his contract situation and sign him.

The player is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. The German had a mixed spell with Leeds and he will be hoping to sort out his long-term future now. The 27-year-old has done quite well for Frankfurt, and he is expected to be a part of the German national team for the upcoming European championships as well.

News Robin #Koch: The 27 y/o is very close to sign a new contract at least until 2027 at @Eintracht! It's almost a done deal! ? ?? Talks with #SGE in final stages now ?? ?? He's a free agent in summer as his contract with Leeds expires at the end of the season! Top… pic.twitter.com/IGUR4sKuup — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 7, 2024

Playing in the Bundesliga is certainly a step up from the English champion and Koch will look to continue performing at a high level with Frankfurt in the coming seasons as well.