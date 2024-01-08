Former Premier League midfielder Jordan Henderson is keen on a return to English football and the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United have been mentioned as potential destinations.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham are reportedly keeping tabs on him as well as per Fichajes.

The 33-year-old central left Liverpool at the start of the season to join the Saudi Arabia side Al Ettifaq. However, the player has struggled to settle into life on and off the pitch at his new club and he has now expressed his desire to return to the Premier League.

The player is prepared to take a pay cut to return to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Chelsea have sufficient depth in the middle of the park and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sign an ageing 33-year-old midfielder who is in the twilight stages of his career. The Blues will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to sign quality young players with higher potential.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they could certainly use the 81-cap England international on a short term deal. Newcastle are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park and Sandro Tonali is suspended for his involvement in an illegal batting scandal.

Henderson is capable of operating as the defensive midfielder as well as the deep lying central midfielder. He knows the Premier League well and he could prove to be a useful option for the Magpies.