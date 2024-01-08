Another twist in the Kylian Mbappe saga following report that the superstar will join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has yet to make a decision on his future and has not started discussions with anyone, despite a report stating that the superstar will join Real Madrid this summer. 

That is according to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, who reports that the Mbappe entourage have said that there is no agreement with any club at present.

All options are still on the table as the French star runs out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Should the forward leave the Ligue 1 outfit for free,  the 25-year-old will have to give the club in the region of €70-80m and potentially even higher depending on variables, reports Ben Jacobs. However, a renewal is still on the cards.

It was reported on Sunday night by Foot Mercato, that Mbappe reached an agreement with Real Madrid a few days ago and has committed his future to the La Liga giants after refusing to extend his stay at PSG.

Before that, The Times stated that the PSG superstar is unimpressed by Real Madrid’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month. Therefore, Mbappe wants to explore all of his options, which includes a move to the Premier League.

This saga will be the most talked about in the build-up to the summer transfer window and there will be a lot more conflicting reports about the French superstar over the coming months.

