Arsenal legend explains why Arsene Wenger was like a substitute father for him

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted that Arsene Wenger became a kind of substitute father figure for him when they were together at Monaco early in his career.

Henry played some of the best football of his career under Wenger at Arsenal for many years, winning two Premier League titles, including the 2003/04 Invincibles season, whilst also reaching the Champions League final and winning numerous other major honours.

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation now, and it’s clear Wenger played a hugely important role in that, as he explained in the interview with Steve Bartlett in the video below…

Henry clearly had a difficult upbringing and issues with how his father was with him, so Wenger was clearly important in looking after him during some difficult moments.

This wide-ranging interview also sees Henry discuss his plans for the future and his own ambitions to be a better father to his own kids.