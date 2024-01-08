Arsenal in “intensive” talks over Premier League transfer raid, journalist says “things could develop quickly”

Arsenal are reportedly in intensive talks over a transfer move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri stating that things could develop quickly.

The Belgium international has shone in his time in the Premier League and it could be that he’d be ideal to come in and help give Mikel Arteta cover for Thomas Partey, who has missed the vast majority of this season with injuries.

Partey was a key player for Arsenal last season and has been missed this term, so if Onana could come in and give the Gunners something similar in midfield, it could be crucial to turning their season around.

See below for details from Tavolieri in his post on X…

? #BREAKING ?? Talks intensive currently ongoing between #EvertonFC & #ArsenalFC for Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder’s – who has always put his priority to stay in Premier League – keen on the move.

Things could develop quickly…

? Wait&See! #EFC #PL #mercato pic.twitter.com/8K7IHHT1g2 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) January 8, 2024

Arsenal have other concerns, however, with Arteta’s side badly struggling for goals at the moment, so it remains to be seen if the best use of the club’s transfer funds would be on a new midfielder.

Everton surely won’t want to sell such an important player in the middle of the season, but Onana himself may also push to get out of Goodison Park and join a top side competing at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.