Arsenal interested in making surprising move for £62m Chelsea player

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are expected to be active in the January transfer window to recruit news players to solve their issues this season.

The Gunners are struggling in front of goal having scored just one goal in their last three games.

Arteta’s team has suffered three defeats in a row and they have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s failure to score after creating chances has really cost the team in the Premier League and both the Cup competitions.

Apart from struggling in front of goal, another position that is causing trouble to Arsenal is the left-back position. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s form has dipped in recent weeks with teams targetting his area and attacking through there.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Arsenal are now said to be interested in signing Chelsea star Marc Cucurella in January.

Despite the fact that it could be challenging in January, the Chelsea writer has claimed to have heard rumors of a possible transfer to Arsenal.

Phillips said: “I’m still hearing that the most likely scenario is that we wait until the summer to sign a new left back, but something could develop with Marc Cucurella.

“I’ve heard some whispers last week of a potential move to Arsenal bubbling up, nothing solid yet..

“But the problem is his injury, so that could make any move this month difficult.

“Chelsea are open to selling him now, and he will definitely be up for sale in the summer.”

Cucurella is the latest name to be linked with Arsenal. Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke are some other names being eyed by the Premier League club.