Arsenal learn Amadou Onana asking price amid January interest

Arsenal’s top target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz but Mikel Arteta has reportedly set his sights on another midfielder — Everton’s Amadou Onana.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Gunners would have to break the bank to land the Belgian international.

Viewed as crucial to Sean Dyche’s plans to keep Everton in the Premier League, Onana, 22, is unlikely to leave Goodison Park during the mid-season transfer window.

Consequently, in an effort to fend off Arsenal’s interest, the Toffees have reportedly slapped a whopping £60 million valuation on the 22-year-old.

Failure to meet that asking price would see the Merseyside club keep hold of their midfield asset.

Nevertheless, with the Gunners recently exiting the FA Cup, as well as already being dumped out of the Carabao Cup, Arteta must do all he can to ensure the club enter the transfer market in search of at least one top addition.

As for Onana — since joining Everton from Lille 18 months ago, the midfielder, who has three years left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered three assists in 56 games in all competitions.