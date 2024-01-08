Arsenal want to sign £40m Premier League star to add firepower in attack

Arsenal are interested in signing a new striker this month and it’s not a secret.

The Gunners are looking to add goals to their attack as their current options Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not been having the best of seasons.

Arsenal’s biggest issue has been their chance conversion and Mikel Arteta feels signing a new striker can solve that problem.

Arsenal are considering signing Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke in January, according to The Daily Star.

Arteta is willing to sell Nketiah this month in order to fund a move for Solanke or either Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Nketiah could be sold by Arsenal for about £30 million since the Gunners are looking to balance the books for FFP.

Solanke has now scored 12 goals for the Cherries, and it looks like he has at last found his footing at the highest level. Not only Arsenal are looking to target him but their arch rivals Tottenham are also monitoring him.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had some words of praise for the Bournemouth striker:

“Dominic Solanke, the way he is playing at Bournemouth. Not only him, the team is doing extremely well, but we have been waiting for him to be that player. I guess it was a bit too much when he was younger. But what he is doing right now is brilliant. I am happy for him because he did struggle for a little bit. Now he is looking good,” Henry said.

Arsenal’s exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool further proved how much the Gunners need a new addition in attack.

They managed to create chances and should have been two or three goals up but at one stage but failed to score yet again as their goal scoring drought continues.