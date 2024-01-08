Barcelona star ‘high on’ Eddie Howe’s January transfer ‘wanted list’

Newcastle United are keeping their defensive options open this month.

Although the Magpies have been struck down with injuries, it is a suspension they’re struggling to work around. Sandro Tonali is currently serving a 10-month ban following illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan.

Consequently, Eddie Howe is keen to add a new central midfielder to his squad until at least the end of the season. Manchester City are rumoured to be in talks over a potential loan deal for Kalvin Phillips (Rudy Galetti).

However, although a replacement for Tonali remains top of the Geordies’ agenda, the club are thought to also be on the lookout for a new centre-back.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, one name ‘high on’ Howe’s ‘wanted list’ is Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen.

The Denmark international, since leaving Chelsea 18 months ago, has struggled to nail down a regular spot in Xavi’s matchday teams. Although the 27-year-old has started 14 La Liga games, he has been trusted in just half the club’s Champions League fixtures.

Although working out a deal may not be possible given Newcastle’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, Barcelona’s number 15 remains a player to keep an eye on between now and the end of the January window.

