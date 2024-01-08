Chelsea eyeing up a move for 30-year-old versatile South American forward

Chelsea are interested in signing the Roma striker Paulo Dybala who will be available on a bargain.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the striker will be available for a fee of just €12 million because of a clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to trigger his exit clause in the next few days.

Only foreign clubs will be able to sign the player for the reported price and they will have until the 15th of January to trigger the clause and secure his signature.

Dybala has been quite impressive for Roma since joining the club and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues are in need of a reliable centre forward and the Argentine international would be an upgrade on someone like Nicolas Jackson. The former La Liga striker has blown hot and cold this season. Chelsea should look to aim higher if they want to finish the season strongly.

Dybala has the quality and the experience to hit the ground running in the Premier League and he has the technical attributes to play for a top club as well.

He is capable of operating as a centre forward, an attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino.

The 30-year-old striker has clearly shown his quality in the Italian league and this could be the right moment in his career to try out a new adventure in the Premier League.