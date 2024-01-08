Exclusive: “Fake news” – Fabrizio Romano responds to latest Chelsea transfer rumour

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Chelsea transfer rumours linking the Blues with Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, branding it “fake news” and playing down the likelihood of the in-form forward making a move to a new club this January.

The Ukraine international has really caught the eye in La Liga in recent times, but it seems Romano is not at all convinced by stories linking the player with Chelsea this winter, though it’s no secret that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are lacking a prolific striker in their current squad.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert played down the recent Chelsea links as fake news, and stated that he’s not even sure if the west London giants will be in for him in the summer.

“Despite rumours about Chelsea, Artem Dovbyk is not leaving Girona in January, no chance. It’s fake news, at least for the January window. In the summer we will see, but I have no idea if it will be Chelsea or other clubs, it’s too early to say right now,” Romano said.

One imagines there will be interest in Dovbyk if he carries on playing like this, so the 26-year-old is surely one to keep an eye on with his performances for this impressive Girona side in the weeks and months ahead.