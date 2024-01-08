Mauricio Pochettino confirms Chelsea injury blow for big game tomorrow

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed a fresh injury blow for Blues forward Christopher Nkunku, who is ruled out of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final game against Middlesbrough.

The France international missed Chelsea’s last game against Preston, but it looked like it would only be a short-term absence for the player.

It still seems that Pochettino is not too concerned about this latest injury setback, but Nkunku will miss the big game tomorrow as Chelsea look to get an advantage of the first leg of their semi-final tie with Boro.

See below for Pochettino’s quotes on Nkunku, as cited by Ben Jacobs on his official account on X…

?? Mauricio Pochettino confirms Christopher Nkunku will miss the League Cup semi-final first leg with Middlesbrough. "It's a small issue in his hip. It's not in his knee. He's not going to be involved tomorrow and then we'll see for Saturday, but we are not sure. We'll be… pic.twitter.com/twQCY9SYO1 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 8, 2024

Nkunku joined Chelsea in the summer but has barely played for the club so far due to so many fitness problems since his move from RB Leipzig.

The 26-year-old is a top player and could have a hugely positive impact on Pochettino’s side once he gets a run of games going.