Chelsea handed potential headache as report details player’s stance on January transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been given something of a transfer dilemma involving Conor Gallagher, who seems happy to stay at the club this January.

Despite interest from Tottenham, it seems Gallagher is in no hurry to make a decision on his future this month, while Spurs making a move may also hinge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg making a move away from the club later in the window, according to the Evening Standard.

It remains to be seen how all this will pan out as it seems a fairly open situation, but it’s not ideal for Chelsea, who need to raise funds this January if they are to be able to make new signings.

The Standard’s report explains that Ian Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah are two other homegrown players who could leave, but one imagines Gallagher’s sale would make them the most money now, and if he doesn’t leave this January his value is likely to go down by the summer.

The England international would then be in the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge, putting pressure on CFC to let him go for potentially quite a lot below market value.

The 23-year-old could in many ways do the Blues a favour by accepting a move away now for potentially a lot of profit, though of course many fans will also no doubt just hope he signs a new contract instead after his fine performances on the pitch this season.