Confirmed Man United team news vs Wigan: Rasmus Hojlund returns

Man United travel to Wigan on Monday night as Erik ten Hag’s side looks to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The tournament is the only chance the Manchester club will have to win a trophy this season following a poor first half of their campaign. Man United are out of both the Carabao Cup and Champions League, while the Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League table.

United were defeated 2-1 by Nottingham Forest last time out and an FA Cup shock would be a disaster for Ten Hag on Monday night.

The Dutch coach has gone very strong for the game, making just two changes to the side that lost to Forest. Christian Eriksen and Antony come out of the starting 11 for Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.

As for Wigan, it has also been a tough campaign for the former Premier League club as they currently sit in 18th position in League One.

The Latics drew 1-1 with Barnsley last week and hope to make a huge statement with a win over Man United in front of their home fans.

The team Shaun Maloney has selected for tonight’s clash is below.