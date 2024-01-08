West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and they need to sell players to raise funds for new signings.

According to reports, David Moyes is now prepared to sell four underperforming players to fund his January signings.

The West Ham manager is prepared to cash in on the Moroccan international defender Nayef Aguerd who has interest from Saudi Arabia. The Hammers are open to selling winger Said Benrahma as well. He has been quite inconsistent since joining the London club and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can find a new destination for him. Midfielder Pablo Fornals is expected to move on as well. He has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at this season and a player of his ability deserves to play more often.

Finally, West Ham are prepared to cash in on Danny Ings as well. His time at the London club has been plagued with injuries and West Ham need to bring in someone more reliable in terms of availability and goal-scoring.