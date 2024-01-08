Leicester City are reportedly preparing to part ways with defender Harry Souttar.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim manager Enzo Maresca is willing to allow the Australian to leave the King Power amid strong links to Rangers.

Souttar, 25, has managed just one Championship start all season and is now looking like a leading candidate to be sold during the mid-season transfer window.

Rumoured to be a January target for Scottish side Rangers, Souttar is thought to be available for around £10 million — a significant loss on the £15 million the Foxes paid Stoke City for him just 12 months ago.