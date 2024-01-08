Fabrizio Romano gives “here we go” to 21-year-old’s Chelsea exit

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen is set to join Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season having failed to impress Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that everything is in place for the loan deal to be completed and that the full-back will travel to Germany on Tuesday to get it over the line.The Chelsea star is also set for his medical on Wednesday and will be available for selection when the Bundesliga resumes this weekend.

Dortmund will cover Maatsen’s salary as part of the loan deal and the player will be hoping to impress in Germany in order to make his future more clearer in the summer.

???? Ian Maatsen to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between BVB and Chelsea on loan deal with salary covered. ??? More: understand Maatsen will travel on Tuesday… then medical booked on Wednesday. Maatsen accepted BVB days ago, deal done. pic.twitter.com/KFxqNLKjVK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Maatsen thrived at Burnley last season but Chelsea turned down a £31.5m offer from the Clarets last summer.

The 21-year-old would have been hoping for opportunities at Stamford Bridge this season but Pochettino has not been willing to give the full-back many minutes.

The defender has played 15 times this season for the Blues but has only been given 376 minutes of action. This move to Dortmund is a big moment in the youngster’s career and he will be hoping to take the chance with both hands.