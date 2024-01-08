Footballer gets shot in the arm during match; police begin investigation

An Irish football match between Ballymackey and Rearcross in the North Tipperary and District League was marred by a distressing incident, as reported by Irish outlet RTE.

A 32-year-old Rearcross player became the victim of a shooting during the game, sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm.

The injured player was swiftly transported to the hospital, where medical treatment was administered.

Fortunately, the injury was not life-threatening, leading to the player’s subsequent discharge from the medical facility.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, treating it as a potential accident, with suspicions suggesting it could have been caused by a stray bullet fired from the nearby farmlands.

An appeal has been issued by the police, urging anyone engaged in hunting activities nearby at the time of the incident to come forward for assistance in their inquiries.

In response to the unsettling occurrence, Rearcross FC issued a statement expressing their profound shock over the incident.

The statement further conveyed relief that their player is recovering well after being discharged from the hospital and extended wishes for a prompt and full recovery.

The statement read (via Irish Independent:

“All at Rearcross FC are totally shocked at the turn of events last night when our Junior B team were playing a Division 2 league game under lights and a very serious incident occurred.”

“We are glad to say that our player is well and was discharged from hospital earlier this morning. We wish him a speedy recovery.