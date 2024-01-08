‘He’s on their list’: Journalist claims Tottenham are keen on 27-year-old ace

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been in outstanding form this season and he has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga recently.

Several Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on the 27-year-old striker and journalist Paul Brown has now claimed that he is on the list for Tottenham.

“I think there might be a lot of clubs coming in for him and it’ll be interesting to see whether he decides he fancies a move or not, but I certainly think that going to Spurs would interest him.

“He’s likely to get a lot of playing time there, they seem to be a club going places and it wouldn’t surprise me if they sneaked into the Champions League again this season if they can get some players back fit and keep their momentum going.

“So I think they’d be quite an attractive proposition for someone like Guirassy, and I’m pretty sure he is on their list.”

The North London club are closing in on a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and it would be quite surprising if they decided to make a move for another striker this month. They need to bring in central defenders and central midfielders instead.

There is no doubt that Guirassy would be a quality acquisition for the North London club and he could transform them in the final third. However, Tottenham have other pressing needs.

The striker is likely to move this month because of a reasonable release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see when he ends up. He has already scored 19 goals across all competitions this season and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League.

Spurs are yet to bring in a quality goalscorer to replace Harry Kane and the 27-year-old could have been a superb alternative. Guirassy will be hoping to join a top club capable of winning major trophies and Tottenham would have been an exciting opportunity for him.