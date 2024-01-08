“It’s not true” – Mauricio Pochettino unveils encouraging truth about Chelsea’s transfer window

Chelsea have been big players in the transfer market ever since the new owners took control of the club in 2022.

The West London outfit have spent huge sums of money across the last three windows and last summer’s transfer window saw the club go beyond the £1billion mark.

The Blues also broke their transfer record during that window as they signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British-record transfer fee of £115m.

It was believed that Chelsea would have to sell players in January if they were to bring in recruits but according to manager Mauricio Pochettino, that is not the case.

The Chelsea boss said during his press conference on Monday via Fabrizio Romano: “We are discussing about the transfer market internally but it’s not true that we have to sell players before we can bring in new ones.

“It’s not like that. We don’t need to sell before we can buy for FFP.”

Reports have suggested that despite raising a huge £295m in sales last summer, Chelsea are wary of breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and several players have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher is one player the Blues are willing to sell to adhere to FFP rules and Tottenham have expressed their interest in the England star, reports Sky Sports.

Chelsea may not have to sell players in order to sign stars in January but the West London outfit will certainly have an eye on their spending.