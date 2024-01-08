“That’s no secret” – Club chief breaks silence on “negotiations” with Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has broken his silence on his club’s negotiations over signing Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United.

The England international has struggled during his time at Man Utd, and completely fell out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season after a controversial exchange about how much he was applying himself in training.

It’s therefore not at all surprising to see Dortmund working to re-sign Sancho, with the 23-year-old perhaps doing well to consider a change of scene, and in particular a move back to the Bundesliga, where he previously really enjoyed his football before getting that big move to Old Trafford.

See below for Watzke’s update on the situation, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X…

???? Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “We are in negotiations to sign Jadon Sancho, for sure”. “We want to sign him on loan. That's no secret. But we are not yet ready to announce a done deal”. pic.twitter.com/KJko2uuH0x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Sancho may have been a disappointing signing for the Red Devils, but he’s still young enough to turn his career around and it could be wise for him to try another spell with Dortmund.

It seems, however, that this deal is not done yet, with negotiations ongoing but with Dortmund’s chief stating that they’re not yet ready to announce anything.