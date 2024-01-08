Jesse Lingard has offered himself to European giants

According to latest reports, former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has offered himself to Barcelona.

The midfielder is without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Lingard made 20 appearances for the Premier League club last season but in the end he fell out of favour under manager Steve Cooper.

The 31-year old has reportedly made an offer to Barcelona, according to Sport, and he hopes that moving to Camp Nou would serve as a “springboard” for him to demonstrate his abilities and find his best form.

Barcelona cannot make any big signing as the Spanish giants are limited to spend money by the Financial Fair Play rules. Xavi is looking to make bargain deals this month as he aims to defend the La Liga title.

The Catalans are currently suffering with injuries so a chance to sign a an experienced player who can play in a number of positions can prove to be beneficial for them. As a versatile player who can play anywhere around the front line, Lingard has frequently thrived in a midfield three as number ten.

The former Premier League star spent time with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq recently in order to earn a contract at the club. He impressed them in training but failed to earn a contract from the Saudi Pro League side.

According to reports, Lingard requested a salary of £7 million year to join the Saudi team, which may be far more than what Barcelona will offer him should the La Liga team make an attempt to sign him.