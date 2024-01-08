Journalist claims Liverpool move would be a dream for 22-year-old PL ace

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has been linked with a move away from the club recently and the player has been tipped to join clubs like Liverpool.

The 22-year-old French winger is highly rated in the Premier League and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class attacker with the right coaching and guidance.

Dean Jones claims that moving to Liverpool would be a dream for the player. He added that working with Jurgen Klopp is as good as it gets for a young player and Olise would be a good fit for the Reds.

“Jurgen Klopp is about as good as it gets to a guarantee of joining a club and everything staying stable. So I think it definitely would be a good fit. I think for him, that level of club would be a dream for sure.”

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are the only specialist wingers at the club right now. The Frenchman is capable of operating on either flank and he will add creativity, flair and vision to the Liverpool attack.

The 22-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He has the attributes to develop into one of the best attackers in European football.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has done well to nurture several talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Crystal Palace winger fulfil his potential as well.

Olise is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Liverpool will probably have to shell out a premium for him. It will be interesting to see if the Reds are willing to break the bank for him, especially when they have other areas they need to strengthen first.

Liverpool must concentrate on signing a quality central defender and a defensive midfielder as well.