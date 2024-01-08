Fabrizio Romano has tipped Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to be a smart signing for Newcastle United if they can pull it off.

The England international has not played a lot of first-team football during his time at Man City, and an exit seems inevitable for him if he is to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for this summer’s European Championships.

Phillips shone during his time at Leeds United, showing what he’s capable of before earning a big move to City, where he’s been a bit unlucky due to there being so much competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s world class squad.

Newcastle have been linked with Phillips and it seems Romano is now reporting that there could be an opportunity there as a move to Juventus is off.

Speaking to The Analyst, Romano explained that he felt Phillips could make an instant impact at St James’ Park as he’s hungry to prove himself, and experienced at this level, making him an ideal candidate to come in in that important role to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

“Newcastle have been considering a move for Phillips since December. He’s one of the names they have on their list,” Romano said.

“Newcastle need to replace Tonali, while Phillips wants to play more as it’s important also to get enough game time to go to Euro 2024. Juventus were keen on Phillips but now the deal is almost off.”

He added: “In my opinion, it would be a very good call from Newcastle; Phillips can have an instant impact, knows Premier League football well and he’s really hungry. A crucial point.”