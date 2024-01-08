Fabrizio Romano names the signing that could have an instant impact at Newcastle United

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to be a smart signing for Newcastle United if they can pull it off.

The England international has not played a lot of first-team football during his time at Man City, and an exit seems inevitable for him if he is to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s plans for this summer’s European Championships.

Phillips shone during his time at Leeds United, showing what he’s capable of before earning a big move to City, where he’s been a bit unlucky due to there being so much competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s world class squad.

Newcastle have been linked with Phillips and it seems Romano is now reporting that there could be an opportunity there as a move to Juventus is off.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City

Speaking to The Analyst, Romano explained that he felt Phillips could make an instant impact at St James’ Park as he’s hungry to prove himself, and experienced at this level, making him an ideal candidate to come in in that important role to cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

“Newcastle have been considering a move for Phillips since December. He’s one of the names they have on their list,” Romano said.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea handed potential headache as report details player’s stance on January transfer
“Here we go” – Liverpool give player “green light” to travel for medical as transfer finally nears conclusion
Tottenham officially strike deal with club for highly-rated defender

“Newcastle need to replace Tonali, while Phillips wants to play more as it’s important also to get enough game time to go to Euro 2024. Juventus were keen on Phillips but now the deal is almost off.”

He added: “In my opinion, it would be a very good call from Newcastle; Phillips can have an instant impact, knows Premier League football well and he’s really hungry. A crucial point.”

More Stories Eddie Howe Fabrizio Romano Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.