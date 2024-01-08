League Cup confirms major rule change ahead of the semi-finals

According to The Sun, a decision has been made that VAR will not be used in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

This year, organisers have opted to discard VAR for the semi-finals to “maintain fairness”. The move comes after revelations that Middlesbrough, competing in the Championship, lacks VAR facility at their Riverside Stadium.

Consequently, the EFL deemed it unjust to introduce the technology selectively for certain games.

The League Cup semi-finals will see Liverpool face Fulham and Middlesbrough take on Chelsea.

Liverpool thumped West Ham 5-1 to qualify for the semis, but will be without several key players against Fulham. Mo Salah and Wataru Endo are away for the AFCON and Asian Cup while Dominik Szoboszlai who has been a stand-out performer for the Reds will also miss with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea, on the other hand, advanced to the semis after a penalty shoot-out win against Newcastle. Should they overcome Middlesbrough, a potential final clash against Liverpool looms, provided the Reds beat Fulham.