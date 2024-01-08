Man United approached by big European club for winger with 13 appearances this season

This month looks set to be an interesting one for Man United and Erik ten Hag as the Manchester club looks to build a squad for a positive second half of the season.

It has been a disastrous first part of the campaign for Man United as the FA Cup is the only trophy the Premier League giants can win. The Dutch coach will be hoping to win that competition over the coming months, whilst also looking to mount a challenge for the Champions League spots.

Jadon Sancho is one player heading for the exit door at Old Trafford and another winger could be on his way out as a big European club has come knocking.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven have approached Man United over a loan deal for Facundo Pellistri with negotiations starting between the two clubs.

??? EXCL: PSV Eindhoven approach Man United over loan deal for Facundo Pellistri — negotiations are starting. ?? Understand LA Galaxy also want Pellistri with plan to submit permanent transfer proposal soon, up to Man Utd and player. More to follow in the next days. pic.twitter.com/5SZXvEWOge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

The transfer journalist states that LA Galaxy are also in the mix for Pellistri and they plan to submit a permanent transfer proposal soon.

Any decision will be up to Man United and the player as the Uruguay star is not a regular in the starting 11 for Ten Hag. The 22-year-old has played 13 times for United this season, totalling just 363 minutes, and grabbing just one assist.

Pellistri needs minutes at his age and a transfer is probably best in order to take his game to the next level as he is not guaranteed playing time at Old Trafford.