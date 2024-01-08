Man United are looking to sign highly rated £52million playmaker

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, better known by his nickname “Messinho.”

According to today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are among the several European powerhouses making serious bids to entice the 16-year-old playmaker.

The Catalan media outlet have reported that Barcelona are aiming to sign the teenage sensation from Palmeiras but have financial difficulties due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Teams like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain are “bidding hard” to get Messinho in an attempt to capitalize on the circumstances at the Nou Camp.

The young Brazilian’s idol is former Barcelona star Lionel Messi and his dream is to play for the club his idol played for.

The Blaugrana’s “delicate economic situation” is the main reason they haven’t been able to finalize his contract, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish source stated that Barca cannot pay the £52 million (60 million euros) release clause in Messinho’s current contract with the South American team.

He participated in five Brazil U-17 FIFA World Cup matches in November last year, scoring three goals and dishing out as many assists.

No wonder some of the top European clubs are interested in signing him and beating rivals to his signature.

Barca knows Messinho wants to join them and are still hopeful of signing him but Man United could steal him from them by offering what the Brazilian club is demanding.

Man United have failed to sign the best young players in the world in recent years but this time they could win the race for one of the most promising prospects.