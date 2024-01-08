Man United flop with one goal this season ready to leave Old Trafford in January

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end as Fenerbahce are in talks to take the striker on loan for the rest of the season.

That is according to Sky Sports, who reports that the Turkish giants want the French star and with Martial’s contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the season, the 28-year-old may have played his last match for the Red Devils.

It is being reported by several outlets that United will not offer Martial a new deal but Erik ten Hag threw a spanner in the works during his press conference last Friday as the Dutch coach said that the club are in talks with the forward.

However, it now looks like the Man United star will leave England in January and bring an end to an underwhelming eight-and-a-half-year spell at the Premier League giants.

? Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end with Fenerbahce in talks to take the striker on loan. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/hr4sIeqCU2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 8, 2024

Man United are in need of strikers but Martial is not an important player for Ten Hag this season, scoring just one Premier League goal; therefore, the Red Devils can afford to leave him go but it will leave them short if they can’t bring anyone else in.

The Manchester club are looking to add another forward to their squad this month and have recently been linked to names such as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.