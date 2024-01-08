Man United star has been offered to Barcelona in a bargain deal

Manchester United have reportedly offered experienced centre-back and Real Madrid legend Raphael Varane to Barcelona in a deal worth €20 million.

As reported in Spanish and covered by TEAMtalk, Spanish giants Barcelona have a chance to sign Varane in the January transfer window. Man United have decided to let him go after manager Erik ten Hag has decided the Frenchman is not a part of his future plans.

The Red Devils have offered the 2018 World Cup winner to Barcelona in a cut-price deal of €20 million.

After leaving Real Madrid to join Manchester United in August 2021, Varane has had a turbulent journey at the Premier League club. They have struggled in all competitions and ten Hag has recently given him limited playing time in the starting XI.

According to recent reports, Varane’s disagreements with ten Hag are the reason he wants to quit Manchester United.

His future has been the subject of much conjecture as a result of these developments, with publications connecting him to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

ten Hag has preferred the partnership of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in defense with the Dutch manager also playing Luke Shaw as a centre-back at times. With Lisandro Martinez about to return from injury, it will be tougher for Varane to make his place in the team.

The French defender joining Barcelona will not go down well with his former club Real Madrid. Varane was a part of the legendary team that won numerous trophies under Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

The 30-year old defender could still stay at United amid reports of the club giving him a new contract.

His experience and knowledge of the game could still prove to be useful for the United defense which is usually shaky and unconvincing.