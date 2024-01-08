Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is on a huge salary at Old Trafford, admits transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano amid fresh speculation over the Brazilian’s future.

Casemiro joined Man Utd from Real Madrid last season and initially had a positive impact for the club, though his second season has not been quite as impressive, and that’s perhaps not too surprising given his age.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he’s not aware of any concrete updates on Casemiro’s future, despite some latest talk of the 31-year-old’s current wages being a concern for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS following their purchase of a 25% stake in the Red Devils.

Romano admits Casemiro is on big money as he joined United from Madrid as one of the finest midfield players in the world, but he’s not necessarily aware of this being a big problem inside Old Trafford.

“I also wanted to address once again some stories about INEOS and Casemiro. We previously heard reports that Ratcliffe wasn’t happy with the signing of Casemiro, and now there’s speculation that they want him off the wage bill,” Romano said.

“Despite many stories, I have no concrete updates so far on Casemiro’s future. He’s on big wage yes, I can’t mention the exact numbers, but he’s on huge salary; and I think it’s also normal as he was joining from Real Madrid as one of the best midfielders in the world for many years.”