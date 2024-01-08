Man United told to be ‘very careful’ amid links to 2022 World Cup winner

Manchester United have been warned against pursuing a deal to sign Paulo Dybala.

The playmaker, who lifted the 2022 winter World Cup with Argentina, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and Manchester United in particular, for most of his career but has always failed to make the move.

And unsurprisingly, now the January transfer window is open, the South American once again finds himself at the centre of transfer speculation.

Rumoured to have an unusually low release clause in his Roma contract, thought to be worth just £11 million, Dybala, 30, is understandably an attractive option for top sides.

However, when it comes to Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, transfer journalist Dean Jones believes the Dutchman would be wise to avoid pursuing a deal.

“We’ve talked about Dybala coming to the Premier League for years. I resigned myself to the fact that he is never actually going to come last year, yet here we are talking about him again,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I just feel like it is a big risk to sign Dybala because there always seems to be something that holds him back from fully fulfilling his potential. He is a fantastic footballer – in terms of talent, he is one of the best of his generation – so signing him would be mouthwatering. There is no doubt about it.

“But Manchester United have signed players like this before, and it hasn’t worked out. I’d be very careful about targeting somebody like this because the expectations will be so high, and it will be extremely difficult for him to meet them.”

It is hard to argue with Jones’ assessment — United’s track record of ‘Galatico-type’ signings, especially those of Argentine heritage is not the best, to say the least.

As for Dybala, although he is enjoying a career-reviving spell under Jose Mourinho, given his profile as one of the sport’s most technically gifted players, it is understandable why he may be keen to make a move, especially considering Roma are nowhere near Serie A’s Champions League qualification spots.