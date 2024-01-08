Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal’s transfer plans regarding signing a striker

After his team’s third consecutive loss and getting knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Liverpool, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his team’s chances of signing a striker.

The Gunners created several chances against Liverpool but failed to finish them, losing 2-0 in the process and failing to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal lack firepower upfront and miss a player who can be lethal in front of goal and finish off the chances created by their creative midfield players.

Talking to bein SPORTS after the Liverpool defeat, Arteta said:

“At the moment it doesn’t look realistic.

“My job is to improve the players we have.”

“What I beg from the supporters is that they are behind the team,” he said.

“Stick behind the team, they are incredibly good. They deserve the support with their attitude.

“One thing is what we need and another is what we can do. What we can do is stick behind those players and make sure we stick behind those players.”

The Gunners have scored just one goal in their last three games. They have lost three times in a row for the first time since 2022 and Arteta’s team is going through a goal scoring crisis right now.

Failure to address this issue in the January transfer window might break Arsenal’s season and cost them deeply.