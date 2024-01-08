New angle shows Luis Diaz’s strike against Arsenal was a stunning no-look finish

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal last night to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.

A late Jakub Kiwior own goal broke the deadlock. A delicious ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold was guided into his own net by the Arsenal defender.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Liverpool sealed the win. The Reds dispossessed Arsenal and Nunez surged forward to star a counter-attack, laying it off to Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese played a clever pass to Diaz on the right, and the Colombian smashed the ball past the helpless Aaron Ramsdale to put the game to bed.

The finish from Diaz was brilliant, however, a new angle of the goal that has gone viral on social media shows just how extraordinary the finish was.

Fans noticed that the Colombian appeared to execute a no-look finish as he thumped it past the Arsenal keeper. A finish Roberto Firmino would be proud of.

Watch the stunning no-look strike below: