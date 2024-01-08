Newcastle United are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world following their takeover and they plan to win major trophies and build a formidable squad in the coming seasons.

Football Insider claims that they are taking a keen interest in bringing Jose Mourinho to the club and the Portuguese manager is very keen on the job as well.

Eddie Howe is under a lot of pressure right now after a series of disappointing performances from his side. Newcastle were expected to push for Champions League qualification this season, but they have dropped to 9th in the league table. The Magpies have lost four of the last five matches across all competitions, and a club with their resources should be doing better.

If things do not improve quickly, Howe could easily find himself out of a job and it will be interesting to see if the Newcastle owners can convince Mourinho to take over.

The 60-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League in the past. He has won multiple trophies with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. The former Premier League winning manager is a proven winner at the highest level and he has won the biggest trophies in club football.

He has the experience of managing the biggest clubs in the world as well and Newcastle could certainly benefit from his quality, experience and mentality.

The opportunity to return to England can be quite tempting and therefore it is no surprise that Mourinho is very keen on taking the Newcastle job. With the right backing in the transfer market, there is no reason why a world class manager like him cannot turn them into title contenders.