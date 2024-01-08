Police investigating Sunderland fan for vile tweet about Gary Speed following Newcastle’s 3-0 win

Following Sunderland’s defeat to Newcastle in the FA Cup, police are investigating a vile tweet about Gary Speed’s tragic death that emerged in the aftermath of the match.

Eddie Howe ended Newcastle’s Tyne-Wear derby curse as his side comfortable beat Sunderland 3-0 to advance to the next round of the FA Cup. This was Newcastle’s first win since 2011 against their arch rivals.

However, the aftermath of Saturday’s game at the Stadium of Light took a dark turn on social media.

One alleged Sunderland fan on X mocked the death of Newcastle legend Gary Speed, referencing to his suicide.

The post was met with angry reaction from both set of supporters, who reported it to the Northumbria police.

In response, the police released a statement confirming their awareness of the tweet and initiating an investigation into the matter.

We are aware of a post which appears to make hateful comments about the late footballer Gary Speed. An investigation is underway to identify anyone responsible. Anyone with information is asked contact Northumbria Police quoting log NP-20240107-0254.https://t.co/Jfw6YWwvhm — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) January 7, 2024

This incident shows the ugly side of football fandom, where supporters often overstep moral boundaries in their support for the clubs.

Efforts are required to ensure severe repercussions for individuals who engage in such behavior, whether inside the stadium or on social media platforms.