Real Madrid eyeing a surprise move for 21-year-old Premier League star

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite for a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Simon Jones of Mail Online.

Branthwaite has notably stood out in Everton’s defence, forming a solid partnership with James Tarkowski at the back.

His impressive performances have drawn attention from various clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, the interest from the Spanish giants would hold considerable appeal for the 21-year-old.

Notably, it was current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti who handed Branthwaite his debut at Merseyside, potentially adding weight to the allure of a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking a center-back for the upcoming summer, taking into account the fitness of Eder Militao and 31-year-old David Alaba, both coping with anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

The report suggests that Madrid will closely monitor Branthwaite’s development over the coming months before reaching a final decision.

The interest from Madrid could come as a blow for other interested clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham.

Spurs are currently working on bringing in a centre-back this window, with Genoa defender Radu Dragusin close to a move.

The North London club are only a few millions short of the Italian side’s valuation, but the player is keen on a move to England and has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the club.