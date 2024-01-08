Spurs reach transfer stalemate as midfielder’s loan fees considered too high

Juventus have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the two clubs’ negotiations have reached a stalemate.

The Denmark international has been heavily linked with an exit following a reduction in playing time. Despite being a first-team regular under Antonio Conte, Hojbjerg, 28, has struggled to convince Ange Postecoglou he is worthy of the same treatment.

Consequently, the 28-year-old now faces an uncertain future, and although wanted in Turin by Max Allegri, the former Southampton midfielder has seen his hopes of playing for the Old Lady dashed after the proposed deal collapsed due to Spurs’ loan fee demands being too high.

The Italians were also in the running to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City before suffering the same fate.

Nevertheless, with Phillips looking like joining Newcastle and Hojbjerg set to remain a Spurs player as the Londoners prepare to let Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma leave to play in the African Cup of Nations, Juventus’ transfer plans remain up in the air.