Strongest hint yet of Erik ten Hag’s potential dismissal since INEOS takeover

Sir Dave Brailsford has hinted at a possible exit for Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag, according to various reports.

As per a report from ESPN, Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to install a new sporting director at Old Trafford, but the Dutchman is expected to insist on having the final say on transfers.

It claims that If the former Ajax boss is not prepared to work alongside a sporting director, the new investors will find someone who does.

United have had a terrible start to the season, having already lost 9 games in the league so far and been knocked out of Europe completely.

Ten Hag has been granted most of the say in the past four transfer windows, having spent close to £500million – most of the players turning out to be flops.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be unhappy with the current state of the club and reportedly wants to bring his own team and incorporate it into United.

With him going to look after the operations, a lot of changes are expected to be made within United, and if Erik ten Hag does not show adaptability, he could be sacked.