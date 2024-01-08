Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to complete a deal for Radu Dragusin before the transfer window closes.

The North London outfit are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have identified the 21-year-old Genoa defender as a priority target. According to Sacha Tavolieri, they have now been handed a setback in their pursuit of the talented young defender.

Genoa have reportedly rejected a second offer from the Premier League club worth around €25 million plus bonuses. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham come forward with an improved offer in the next few days. They are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and the 21-year-old would be a quality acquisition.

The Romanian defender has shown his quality in the Italian league and he is certainly good enough to do well in the Premier League as well. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou could help him develop further and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Italian champions Napoli are keen on signing the 21 year old defender as well, but the deal has not worked out so far because of the player’s image rights issue.

Tottenham should look to move quickly in order to wrap up the transfer. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Eric Dier has been linked with an exit as well.

Spurs cannot go through the remainder of the season with just two reliable central defenders and they must do everything in their power to sign the 21-year-old Genoa defender before the window closes.