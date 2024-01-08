Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made Djed Spence available for transfer following another disastrous spell.

Spence, 23, joined Spurs from Middlesbrough 18 months ago, but after failing to break into Antonio Conte’s plans, was quickly shipped off on loan to Stade Rennes.

Struggling to impress in France, the 22-year-old returned to London where he now works under Ange Postecoglou, but has once again failed to convince his new manager he is worthy of a place in Spurs’ first team.

Consequently, the former Boro full-back was expecting to spend this season out on loan with Championship side Leeds United. However, an injury-hit spell hampered his development with the Whites recently terminating his loan.

Now heading back to Spurs, Spence is about to find his future uncertain again with a report from Football Insider claiming Daniel Levy is preparing to sanction a permanent transfer and hopes to hand Postecoglou whatever funds are raised from the full-back’s eventual sale.

In terms of incomings, Spurs are expected to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig with Genoa defender Radu Dragusin also in talks to join.

As for Spence though — it seems to be just a matter of time before his London nightmare comes to an end.