Tottenham full-back Djed Spence is set to leave the club on loan again, with the club working to find a solution for him this January, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spence has just returned to Spurs after a difficult spell on loan at Leeds United, where he barely played for the Championship side, despite previously looking such a top young talent in his time in that division with Nottingham Forest.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the plan now is for Spence to go out on loan again, with the 23-year-old seemingly having plenty of admirers, even if things haven’t gone entirely to plan for him in recent times.

Spence looked a hugely promising talent before his move to Tottenham, but he just hasn’t been able to kick on since then and it remains to be seen if he can now find the right loan move to revive his career.

Romano still rates Spence and thinks he could end up being a key player for Spurs, though he admits the important thing for him now is to get regular games under his belt.

“Another situation at Tottenham involves Djed Spence, who is back at the club after a difficult loan spell at Leeds,” Romano said.

“The plan now is for him to go out on loan again. The expectation is to look for solutions in England but also in other countries including Germany and Italy. They will check options, he’s expected to leave the club again.

“It’s not been an easy time for Spence, but of course in the future I feel he can revive his Spurs career. He remains a quality player, but he really needs to play on a regular basis now.”