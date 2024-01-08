Arsenal plan after latest setback? Man Utd’s dream sporting director candidate, City links with Bayern star, Spurs updates & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

What next for Arsenal after FA Cup exit to Liverpool?

Arsenal’s bad luck continues, with the Gunners out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 at home to Liverpool yesterday. I’ve spoken many times about how much I rate the Arsenal project, and the fine work done by Mikel Arteta and Edu to turn things around at the club, but of course they’ll be disappointed at the moment to keep on dominating games without being able to take their chances.

As a result, we’re continuing to see a lot of talk about Arsenal signing a striker, but, as Arteta mentioned after the Liverpool game, at the moment there’s nothing concrete – let’s see what happens in the next weeks. We will see what happens, but I think it’s looking very difficult to find a striker at the level Arsenal need in January.

Of course, we know about the interest in Ivan Toney and he would be an excellent option, but the problem is he is very expensive as Brentford want crazy money or nothing. So, it’s a really complicated situation and for now I have no concrete updates to speak of, let’s see if the situation can change in the next weeks.

Timo Werner and more Tottenham transfer updates

Timo Werner is expected to be announced as a new Tottenham player in the next couple of days. He will travel to London to complete his medical tests and sign his contract to join on loan from RB Leipzig. Negotiations are also ongoing between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin. I told you recently that Spurs had already agreed personal terms with the talented young defender, and now positive contacts have taken place between the two clubs.

The situation is that Genoa were starting with an asking price of around €35m, then down to €30m. Tottenham made an initial €23m verbal proposal, but they are now moving towards a higher fee. The deal is absolutely on, it’s progressing well and moving towards the crucial final stages. It’s not done yet, but it’s really concrete and Tottenham hope to sign Dragusin by next week.

Another situation at Tottenham involves Djed Spence, who is back at the club after a difficult loan spell at Leeds. The plan now is for him to go out on loan again. The expectation is to look for solutions in England but also in other countries including Germany and Italy. They will check options, he’s expected to leave the club again.

It’s not been an easy time for Spence, but of course in the future I feel he can revive his Spurs career. He remains a quality player, but he really needs to play on a regular basis now.

Manchester United’s dream sporting director plus latest on Martial and Casemiro

For Anthony Martial, there are no changes to his situation on the market at the moment. I know there have been some stories in the media, but my understanding remains the same – the plan for Manchester United and Martial is to part ways in 2024, and this can happen in January or in the summer as a free agent. But for January it would only be if the player receives a good proposal, and in that case he would have to speak to Man United.

In any case, at the moment the idea of Martial extending his contract at Manchester United is not being considered. He is going to leave Old Trafford, so we just have to see if it’s this month or in the summer.

Staying with United, a name for the future as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group work behind the scenes to improve the future of the club. They will have sporting control and for them it’s crucial to have a new director, and they really want and appreciate Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth, currently at Newcastle, is more than a candidate for Man United, he is considered the perfect candidate. Newcastle insist on Ashworth staying at the club, they are 100% convinced to continue with him as an important part of their project. Still, I can confirm today that INEOS really love him and view him as the perfect candidate. Paul Mitchell is also being considered, but Ashworth is really appreciated, and we’ll see what kind of structure United build for the future.

I also wanted to address once again some stories about INEOS and Casemiro. We previously heard reports that Ratcliffe wasn’t happy with the signing of Casemiro, and now there’s speculation that they want him off the wage bill. Despite many stories, I have no concrete updates so far on Casemiro’s future. He’s on big wage yes, I can’t mention the exact numbers, but he’s on huge salary; and I think it’s also normal as he was joining from Real Madrid as one of the best midfielders in the world for many years.

In other news…

Joshua Kimmich – There have been stories about Manchester City as Joshua Kimmich nears the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich, but what I can say is he is 100% staying at Bayern in January. All clubs are now busy with transfers for January rather than contract extensions, so we will see in the next months… but in January nothing will happen for Kimmich.

Nordi Mukiele – One more name on the list at Bayern, who are looking for someone who can play right-back and centre-back. Mukiele would be perfect and has been approved by Thomas Tuchel, but talks are ongoing between Bayern and PSG.

Artem Dovbyk – Despite rumours about Chelsea, Artem Dovbyk is not leaving Girona in January, no chance. It’s fake news, at least for the January window. In the summer we will see, but I have no idea if it will be Chelsea or other clubs, it’s too early to say right now.