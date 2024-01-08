Video: Liverpool summer signing wins Sportsperson of the Year award in home country

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai has won the Sportsperson of the Year award in his home country of Hungary. 

The Reds midfielder is regarded as Hungary’s best player and last year saw the 23-year-old captain his home nation to EURO 2024 as they finished top of their group.

In addition to this, Szoboszlai won the DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig before securing a summer move to Liverpool.

The midfielder has been a hit at Anfield so far and fans of the Premier League giants will be happy to see one of their players pick up a meaningful award.

