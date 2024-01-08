Video: Marcus Rashford grabs assist as Man United defender curls in beauty against Wigan

Man United have taken the lead in their FA Cup clash with Wigan courtesy of a beautiful goal from defender Diogo Dalot. 

The Premier League club have been the better of the two teams so far, despite the home side giving Erik ten Hag’s team a scare early on in the clash.

The goal came after 22 minutes and it was a beauty from Dalot. The Portuguese full-back received a pass from Marcus Rashford before curling the ball into the bottom right corner.

The Red Devils will hope to kick on from here and get the tie over with as fast as possible.

