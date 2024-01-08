Video: “The fees they’ve been paying out” – Man United legend Roy Keane shares opinion on INEOS ownership

Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally completed his 25 per cent investment in Manchester United over the festive period and club legend Roy Keane has given his opinion on the matter.

Fans of the Manchester club would have preferred that INEOS and Ratcliffe took over 100 per cent of the club to get the Glazer family out. However, they will hope that this is the start of INEOS moving towards that outcome.

Speaking about the new Man United owners, Keane has said that “it can’t be any worse than over the last few years.”

Speaking on ITV, the pundit said about the change at Old Trafford: “It can’t be any worse than over the last few years, in terms of the decision-making, the people making the decisions upstairs regarding recruitment.

“The fees they’ve been paying out, the wages they have been handing out; you hope that there is a change in the dynamics at the club but only time will tell.”