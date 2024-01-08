West Ham confirm second deal of January transfer window

West Ham United has officially confirmed their second deal of the January transfer window under the management of David Moyes.

Thilo Kehrer has departed West Ham to join Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season, with an obligation for a permanent deal in the summer based on a specified number of appearances. Another player has also left the London Stadium on loan.

Young goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi has secured a loan move from West Ham to Dutch side FC Den Bosch until the conclusion of the season, as announced on the official website.

Despite his loan move, Hegyi, a highly-rated young goalkeeper, has expressed his ambition to break through into the Hammers’ first-team at the earliest opportunity.

Hegyi has showcased leadership qualities by captaining the under-21s this season, earning praise from David Moyes. The young goalkeeper was even included in the squad for West Ham’s UEFA Europa Conference League match against AEK Larnaca.

Described as ‘sensational’ by the Hammers’ official website, Hegyi consistently impresses when representing West Ham’s youth team. But now he has a chance to show his potential out on loan playing regular first-team football.

With a height of 6ft4, Krisztian Hegyi possesses an imposing stature and excels in commanding the air. Not only is he a superb shot-stopper, but he also demonstrates all the necessary attributes to succeed at the highest level.